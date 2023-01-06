MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 290,988 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,300.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,844 shares of company stock valued at $512,206. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile



MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

