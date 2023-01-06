iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Gap Down to $20.58

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $20.11. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 14,925 shares traded.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,871 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 57.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 890,235 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

