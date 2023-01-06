Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 3,109 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.