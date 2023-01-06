Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,355,467 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFG. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.