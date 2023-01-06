Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,578,610 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

