AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 328,692 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $520.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 650,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.