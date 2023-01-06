Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,460 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

