First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 296,149 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $45.84.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
