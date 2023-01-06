Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 210,103 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $37.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Methanex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

