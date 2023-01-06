GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 14.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.18. 23,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,159,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.34.
GDS Stock Down 7.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.