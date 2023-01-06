GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 14.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.18. 23,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,159,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

GDS Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GDS by 2.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 210,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

