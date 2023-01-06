Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 783,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 24,408,112 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBD. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

