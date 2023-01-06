Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $40.60

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $39.65. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 1,637 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

