Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399,286 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

