Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,236 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $5,338.56.

On Monday, October 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 44 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $1,866.04.

Natera Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

