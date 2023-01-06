IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells $47,502.08 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $65,033,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after buying an additional 2,255,770 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IVERIC bio

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

