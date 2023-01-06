IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells $47,502.08 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of ISEE stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $65,033,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after buying an additional 2,255,770 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Recommended Stories
