Eric M. Sprink Sells 1,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,228.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCB opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CCB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,718,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

