Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases A$44,520.48 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 30,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$44,520.48 ($30,286.04).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 23,367 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.42 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$33,181.14 ($22,572.20).

On Friday, December 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 9,816 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$13,251.60 ($9,014.69).

On Monday, November 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$33,750.00 ($22,959.18).

On Friday, October 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 16,032 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$19,895.71 ($13,534.50).

On Friday, October 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 13,521 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$17,455.61 ($11,874.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

