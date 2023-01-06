International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $36,620.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE INSW opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

