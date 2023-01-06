Insider Buying: Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV – Get Rating) insider Graham Ascough purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

Graham Ascough also recently made the following trade(s):

Musgrave Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

About Musgrave Minerals

Musgrave Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

