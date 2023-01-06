Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 6,970 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $22,164.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 751,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,083.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,700 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,091.00.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $11.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
