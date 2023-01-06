Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) CFO Sells $28,750.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.