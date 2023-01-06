Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $22,139.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $162,443,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

