Stewart Appelrouth Purchases 80,646 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,289.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance
Shares of AIM opened at $0.46 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.32.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 15,598.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
