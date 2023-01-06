Stewart Appelrouth Purchases 80,646 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,289.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

Shares of AIM opened at $0.46 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.32.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 15,598.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.