PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $18,004.80 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,468,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,683,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $7.01 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

