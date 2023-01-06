Wayne Kent Purchases 1,811 Shares of Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Wayne Kent acquired 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.54 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,275.13 ($11,751.79).

Australian United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

