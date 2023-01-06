Brian Kabot Sells 20,000 Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,824 shares in the company, valued at $252,577.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Momentus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momentus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

