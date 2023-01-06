SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Purchases A$12,658.17 in Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos bought 51,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$12,658.17 ($8,611.00).

SOCO Corporation Ltd operates as an information technology services consultancy in Australia. The company offers services in the areas of advisory and consulting, enablement services, digital strategy and architecture, licensing, and project delivery for public and private sector organizations. It primarily serves markets, including federal government, further and higher education, local and state government, engineering and resources, and not-for-profits.

