John Ebbett Sells 670 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $11,128.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.72 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,839,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.