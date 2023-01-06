Anthony John Derosa Sells 4,355 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $11,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 177.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLVW opened at $0.41 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

