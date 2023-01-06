Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as 17.08 and last traded at 17.34, with a volume of 25993900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 18.43.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 44.43.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 30.99.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

