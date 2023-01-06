Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics



Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.



