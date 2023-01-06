Nir Zuk Sells 26,625 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of -273.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

