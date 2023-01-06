Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 6.14 and last traded at 6.17, with a volume of 31442199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 6.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.65 and a 200-day moving average of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.07. The business had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,419,000.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

