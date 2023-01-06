Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $119.97 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.