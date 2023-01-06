Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Materion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.12. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

