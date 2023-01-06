Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 827,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 375,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

MLR stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.