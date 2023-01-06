Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 20,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

