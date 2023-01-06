Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $65,575.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyle Mcclure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Kyle Mcclure sold 6,945 shares of Dril-Quip stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $169,666.35.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Articles

