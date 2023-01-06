Thi L. La Sells 5,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

CRSR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.