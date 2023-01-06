Thi L. La Sells 5,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Corsair Gaming Price Performance
CRSR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.