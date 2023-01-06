Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 701 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $98.37 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.90.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
