Ademir Sarcevic Sells 731 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00.

Standex International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $102.06 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

