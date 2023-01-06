Mark Wilson Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Rating) insider Mark Wilson acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($64,625.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.25.

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project consisting of 15 granted exploration licenses that cover a total area of 3,054 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

