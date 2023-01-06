Mark Wilson Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Rating) insider Mark Wilson acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($64,625.85).
Legend Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.25.
About Legend Mining
