Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VeriSign stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $245.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $64,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

