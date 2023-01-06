Insider Buying: Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires A$134,230.00 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Rating) insider Nicole Adshead-Bell bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,230.00 ($91,312.93).

Hot Chili Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. Hot Chili Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

