Andrew M. Cohen Sells 23,348 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

