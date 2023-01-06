Andrew M. Cohen Sells 23,348 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.