Andrew M. Cohen Sells 23,348 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

