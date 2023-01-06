Mark Spurbeck Sells 6,219 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

