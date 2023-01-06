Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 6.3%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,954,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 4,218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,548.0 days.

CTRGF opened at 2.35 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of 1.32 and a 52 week high of 5.40.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. It offers security, cleaning, green landscaping, gardening, repair and maintenance, and other services.

