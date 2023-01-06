Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 6.2%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

