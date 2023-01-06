Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Decreases By 7.4%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

The Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate trust formed under and governed by the laws of the province of Quebec pursuant to a trust agreement (as further amended). The Trust began its real estate operations on October 3, 2006,and as of September 30, 2022, owned 75 industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties located in primary markets of the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

