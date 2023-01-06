Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,023,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 1,926,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 578.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beach Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

